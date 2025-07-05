2 dead in head-on collision in Montgomery Co.

Two people died early Saturday from a head-on car crash in Maryland on Interstate 270, forcing the closure of a stretch of all northbound lanes.

First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 on July 5, 2025. (Courtesy MCFRS Asst. PIO Francisco Martinez)

Maryland State Police said the collision took place just before 3 a.m., near Germantown Road.

All northbound lanes of the interstate between exits 15A and 15B were shuttered, but the closure was lifted just before 7 a.m.

Officials identified the deceased as Maryland residents Ashley Salazar, 25, of Clarksburg, and Jeremy De La Torre, 33, of Frederick. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County emergency medical services personnel.

Preliminary findings, police said, indicated that Salazar was traveling south on the northbound lanes of I-270 in a Chevrolet Cruze, “for unknown reasons.” Her vehicle collided with the Honda Accord that De La Torre was driving.

Earlier details released by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer indicated that one of the vehicles had momentarily caught fire.

The crash investigation by Maryland State Police remains ongoing.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Montgomery County Police Department were assisting on the scene.

