Man with plastic training rifle leads to Walter Reed Medical Center lockdown over active shooter concerns

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

July 31, 2025, 12:22 PM

A man with a fake gun used for training prompted a lockdown at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland over concerns about a potential active shooter Thursday morning, investigators say.

Authorities said there’s no active shooter threat at medical center, located in the 8900 block of Rockville Pike.

A caller reached out to police around 10:30 a.m. after spotting a man who appeared to be carrying a rifle in a parking garage outside of the hospital, according to Montgomery County police.

The military base where the hospital is located was locked down for about half an hour as law enforcement investigated the report and located the man — who had a plastic rifle used for training in hand.

“After confirming the individual’s description, we were able to locate them, confirm they were carrying a training weapon, simultaneously finish clearing Bldg. 10 to ensure nothing was missed, and lift the lockdown upon completion,” the Naval Support Activity Bethesda wrote in a Facebook post.

The man carrying the training weapon is no longer in custody, according to Montgomery County police. He isn’t believed to have malicious intent and won’t face charges.

During the lockdown, employees were asked to shelter in place and only emergency vehicles were let on base.

Law enforcement gave the all-clear around 11:15 a.m. and reopened the base, according to Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

No one was injured, police said.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com
Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

