Police in Montgomery Co. ask for public’s help to catch suspected armed robber

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are trying to solve a string of armed robberies they believe were all committed by the same man.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are trying to solve a string of armed robberies they believe were all committed by the same man.

In a news release on Monday, police published photos of the man they say committed the crimes while armed with a kitchen knife.

On Sunday, the man robbed both the Liberty Gas Station in the 600 block of S. Frederick Avenue and the Sunoco Gas Station in the 19200 block of Frederick Road. In both cases, the man left with an undetermined amount of cash. Police say the same man also attempted another armed robbery at the Exxon Gas Station in the 7900 block of Muncaster Mill Road.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division are investigating a series of armed robberies at gas stations in Gaithersburg and Germantown.https://t.co/B0hb3S0hxR#MCPNews #MCPD #ArmedRobbery pic.twitter.com/Ku5ACPwlij — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 24, 2025

“Detectives determined that the suspect entered the gas station and purchased a pack of gum. After pretending to leave, he reappeared near the counter with a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab the cashier. The cashier was able to hide behind the counter and lock the door. The suspect fled the scene without taking any money,” police said in a news release.

He did not get any cash from the Exxon, and no one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police described the suspect as a white/Hispanic male, between 5 feet, 8 inches — 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing between 170 to 190 pounds, wearing a large black coat, a blue knit hat, a white and black button-down shirt and red and black sneakers.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them online or by phone at 1-866-411-8477.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.