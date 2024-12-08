Mother in custody after 3-month-old drowns in Chevy Chase, police say

After receiving a report of an infant drowning on Summit Avenue, Montgomery County police found the child at the scene and took them to the hospital before they died.

A woman was taken into custody Sunday after her 3-month-old child drowned in Chevy Chase, Maryland, police said.

According to Montgomery County police, a homicide investigation has been launched into the drowning, which happened in the 7300 block of Summit Avenue.

First responders headed to the scene at around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an infant drowning.

Once on scene, officials found the 3-month-old victim who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police took the victim’s mother into custody at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy on the child’s body to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTOP has reached out to Montgomery County police for additional details.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

