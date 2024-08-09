9 injured after multicar crash during rush hour on I-270 in Clarksburg

Nine people were hurt after a crash on Interstate 270 in Clarksburg, Maryland, during rush hour Friday, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Crashed cars sit on I-270 north of Route 121 in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.(Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service) Crashed cars sit on I-270 north of Route 121 in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.(Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service) Nine people were hurt after a multicar crash on Interstate 270 in Clarksburg, Maryland, during rush hour Friday, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

All traffic was stopped on the highway around 5:30 p.m. and I-270 reopened about an hour later, according to WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine.

At least three vehicles were damaged in the crash and they were spread out across a half-mile section of the interstate, Dildine said.

Six adults and three children were taken to the hospital following the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes just north of Route 121. One of the adults was transported to a trauma hospital with noncritical injuries.

At the height of the traffic jam caused by the crash, the backup was about four miles long. There were still some residual delays as of 6:50 p.m., Dildine said.

Below is map of the area where the crash occurred:

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.