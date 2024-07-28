Live Radio
Police search local bodies of water for 6-year-old nonverbal boy missing from Montgomery Co. park

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 28, 2024, 1:54 PM

Fawzan Hassan, 6, has been missing from a Montgomery County park since Saturday afternoon. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Police are searching for a young boy who has been missing in Montgomery County, Maryland, since Saturday afternoon.

Fawzan Hassan, 6, went missing from Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Hassan is nonverbal and autistic, police said.

He was wearing blue and white sneakers when he went missing.

Search teams worked overnight Saturday into Sunday searching for Hassan and are using drones with the assistance of Maryland National Capital Police in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is assisting the Montgomery County police in searching local bodies of water and ponds.

People who live in the area are asked to check around their property for signs of Hassan and to review any home surveillance videos.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hassan is asked to call 911 for assistance. If engaging with Hassan, police advise residents to approach him calmly and slowly, avoid making sudden movements or loud noises and wait for police to arrive.

