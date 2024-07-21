Truck crash into support beams under River Road on Inner Loop cause major delays

A dumpster truck crashed into a bridge support on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, causing delays.

A dumpster truck crashed into a bridge support on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer The dumpster truck under the River Road overpass. (Courtesy Harley Dresner) Courtesy Harley Dresner Montgomery County fire crews at the scene of the crash. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer The dumpster truck crash is causing delays. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer) Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer Traffic getting by the scene of the accident. (Courtesy Charlie Bragale) Courtesy Charlie Bragale ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Major Beltway delays after truck crashes into support beams under River Road

Listen live to WTOP for the latest traffic updates on the 8s.

A dumpster truck crashed into a bridge support on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, causing delays and sending someone to the hospital.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported that it happened after 10 a.m. as the truck hit the left support concrete area on the I-495 Inner Loop near River Road. The truck also struck a white sedan.

Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reported that one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Dick Uliano reports live from the scene of truck crash on Beltway (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

“The entire rear section of the trailer of this truck configuration rests atop the hood and the windshield of the sedan,” said WTOP’s Dick Uliano, who is live at the crash site. “The front section of the trailer is perched at a higher-than-45-degree angle, reaching the underside of the bridge.”

Extensive debris and big delays are being reported in both directions of I-495.

Debris has been picked up on the outer loop with all lanes open on the outer loop.

Two hours in, it’s still pretty miserable on both loops of I-495 in Maryland (and out of Virginia, too!) because of the ongoing crash response at River Rd. Tune to 103.5 FM and https://t.co/Trjju7JGr5 for details on the 8s. #mdtraffic #vatraffic #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/Kx8d5Rzp9K — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) July 21, 2024

In the inner loop, where the crash is, two right lanes are getting by.

All lanes in both directions on River Road above the incident remain open.

A map of where the crash took place is below:

Stay with WTOP for the latest updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.