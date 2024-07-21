Truck crash into support beams under River Road on Inner Loop cause major delays

Listen live to WTOP for the latest traffic updates on the 8s.
A dumpster truck crashed into a bridge support on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning, causing delays and sending someone to the hospital.
The WTOP Traffic Center reported that it happened after 10 a.m. as the truck hit the left support concrete area on the I-495 Inner Loop near River Road. The truck also struck a white sedan.
Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reported that one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The entire rear section of the trailer of this truck configuration rests atop the hood and the windshield of the sedan,” said WTOP’s Dick Uliano, who is live at the crash site. “The front section of the trailer is perched at a higher-than-45-degree angle, reaching the underside of the bridge.”
Extensive debris and big delays are being reported in both directions of I-495.
Debris has been picked up on the outer loop with all lanes open on the outer loop.
Two hours in, it’s still pretty miserable on both loops of I-495 in Maryland (and out of Virginia, too!) because of the ongoing crash response at River Rd. Tune to 103.5 FM and https://t.co/Trjju7JGr5 for details on the 8s. #mdtraffic #vatraffic #dctraffic pic.twitter.com/Kx8d5Rzp9K
— WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) July 21, 2024
In the inner loop, where the crash is, two right lanes are getting by.
All lanes in both directions on River Road above the incident remain open.
A map of where the crash took place is below:
Stay with WTOP for the latest updates.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.