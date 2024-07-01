Live Radio
1 dead, family displaced, firefighter injured in Germantown fire

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

July 20, 2024, 5:42 AM

A man is dead after a Friday morning fire in Germantown, Maryland. (Courtesy X/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy X/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Fire engine on scene of house fire.
Fire engine on scene of house fire.

A man is dead, a family was displaced and a firefighter was hurt following a house fire in Germantown, Maryland, on Friday.

The fire broke out at a home at 11400 Neelsville Church Rd., near Shakespeare Boulevard, around 10 a.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

It said an 80-year-old patient died in the fire.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the family of five has been displaced. In addition, two cats are missing.

The cause was apparently from a motorized hospital bed with a motor malfunction that overheated, according to fire investigators, who also said there were apparently no working smoke alarms.

Damage is estimated to be around $100,000.

Will Vitka

will.vitka@wtop.com

