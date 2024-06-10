Takoma Park Police giving tickets to kids — but it’s good news

Kids can be on their best behavior this summer and this Maryland police department will still issue them a ticket.

But that’s not bad news because the citations the Takoma Park Police Department will write up as part of the Operation Chill program reward good behavior rather than for offenses such as jaywalking or breaking curfew.

“You can get a ticket by doing something good, like if an officer sees you helping someone across the street, or maybe you’re wearing a helmet while you’re riding your bike,” said spokeswoman Catherine Plevy with the Tacoma Park Police Department.

The child can then take that ticket to a participating 7-Eleven for a free small Slurpee.

“It gives a chance for the officer to go up to a child and have a good first interaction,” Plevy said.

The department has been participating in Operation Chill for several years now, and Plevy said it always get a positive response from kids, parents and officers.

“I know one child last year, he was so afraid to like be approached by anybody. The officer got down to his level. He even walked down to 7-Eleven with him and while they got the Slurpee,” Plevy said.

