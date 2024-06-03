3-year-old girl shoots self in Montgomery County

A toddler is in the hospital after what Montgomery County, Maryland, police say was a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A toddler was taken to the hospital Tuesday with what police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It happened just after noon Tuesday in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village. The 3-year-old girl has injuries that are not life-threatening after shooting herself, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are talking with three adults that were in the home.

Below is the area where it happened.

The shooting comes just two days after a 4-year-old found a gun inside a home in neighboring Prince George’s County and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In that case, police said the child found the gun under a bed during a game of hide-and-seek.

A relative, who police said was on home release after being charged with murder in D.C., has been charged with multiple gun counts.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.