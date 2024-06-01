1 dead after motorcycle strikes Tesla in Silver Spring, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating a weekend collision in Silver Spring between a motorcycle and a Tesla that left one man dead.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they are investigating an overnight collision in Silver Spring between a motorcycle and a Tesla that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of University Boulevard and Kerwin Road just after midnight for reports of a collision between a white 2023 Tesla Model 3 and a black and green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Antonio Martinez Gamez, 28, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police said a preliminary investigation found Martinez Gamez’s motorcycle had been heading eastbound on University Boulevard toward Kerwin Road just before the crash. At the same time, the Tesla driver heading north on Kerwin Road turned left onto University Boulevard.

Police said Martinez Gamez “tried to avoid the car, but ultimately struck the driver side of the Tesla.”

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (240) 773-6620.

A map of the area where the deadly crash happened is below.

