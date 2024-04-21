Police: Driver struck and killed while fleeing scene of 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery Co.

A driver was struck and killed Saturday night while fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, police said.

A person was struck and killed on Interstate 270 Saturday night while fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, police said.

Maryland State Police told WTOP that officers were called to go to the area of northbound Interstate 270 near Montrose Road at around 10:30 p.m. for a crash with a possible overturned vehicle and fire.

A few minutes later, another call came in for a separate crash in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Route 28.

When police arrived, they learned that one of the drivers in the original crash fled the scene in the southbound lanes where that person was hit, according to police.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the driver has not been released yet.

Police said the cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.