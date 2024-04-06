Pedestrian killed in Montgomery Co. hit-and-run, police say

A Maryland man is dead after being hit by two vehicles — including one that did not stop — as he walked near a Montgomery County intersection Friday night, police said.

According to police, a Honda Odyssey mounted the curb “for unknown reasons” while traveling westbound on Randolph Road near the intersection of Kimblewick Drive shortly after 10 p.m., striking 52-year-old Ronaldo Franzese and causing him to “fall into the roadway.”

A white, four-door Acura then hit Franzese, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Acura “fled the scene without rendering aid” to Franzese, and was seen traveling north on New Hampshire Avenue and then west on Randolph Road, according to police.

“The Acura may be a white 2009-2012 Acura TL, which is missing a fender line and may have additional damage on the front end, near the ground,” police said in a release.

The police department’s collision reconstruction unit asks that anyone with information regarding the fatal crash to contact detectives at crunit@montgomerycountymd.gov or (240) 773-6620.

