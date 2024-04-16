Maryland spa owner charged with operating illicit massage parlors

The owner of two Maryland spas is under arrest and facing both prostitution and sex trafficking charges after investigators claim she was operating illicit massage parlors.

The owner of two Maryland spas is under arrest and facing both prostitution and sex trafficking charges after investigators claim she was operating illicit massage parlors.

Montgomery County police said detectives received information in October 2023 that prostitution and human trafficking may have been taking place inside the Elegant Spa on Metropolitan Avenue in Kensington.

Detectives put the location under surveillance and while watching they witnessed mostly men going into and out of the location. They also received several admissions that money was being exchanged for sex at the location.

Also, during the investigation, police found out someone who worked at the spa apparently tried to bribe a health inspector to prevent the location from being shut down.

On March 6, police then raided a second Elegant Spa location in Columbia, Maryland, and arrested Chang Liu, the owner of the two spas. Liu was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution.

It’s believed Liu was living at the Columbia location with two other women.

Also arrested was Yinlian Wu, of Philadelphia. Wu is charged with multiple counts of prostitution and with allegedly trying to bribe the health inspector.

Both women are out on bond.

Montgomery County police credited the cooperation of both the Anne Arundel County and City of Laurel police departments.

Police are concerned there could be more victims who were employed by Liu. Any additional victims are urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.