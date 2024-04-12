Live Radio
12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to Montgomery Co. school

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

April 4, 2024, 10:57 AM

A 12-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on his way to school Thursday morning in Damascus, Maryland.

Montgomery County police told WTOP they were called to the area of Ridge Road and Oak Drive around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The John T. Baker Middle School student was found suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car that hit the child remained at the scene.

School officials confirmed the boy was on his way to school when he was struck.

A map of the approximate location of the crash is below.

This is an evolving story, stay with WTOP for updates.

