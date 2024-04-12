12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to Montgomery Co. school

A 12-year-old has serious injuries after being hit by a car on his way to school Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County police told WTOP they were called to the area of Ridge Road and Oak Drive around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The John T. Baker Middle School student was found suffering from serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car that hit the child remained at the scene.

School officials confirmed the boy was on his way to school when he was struck.

