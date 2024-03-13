Teacher at Montgomery Co. church charged with sexually abusing minors

A Germantown man was arrested Monday and charged with sexually abusing minors at the Montgomery County church where he taught, according to police.

A Germantown, Maryland, man was arrested Monday and charged with sexually abusing minors at the Montgomery County church where he taught, according to police.

Ervin Jeovany Alfaro Lopez, now 33, is accused of sexually abusing at least four children between the ages of 6 and 12 between 2016 and 2018. Montgomery County police said they’re concerned there may be more victims that have not contacted them.

Detective started looking into Alfaro Lopez in May, after someone reported being sexually abused by a teacher at a Derwood church in the 15700 block of Crabbs Branch Way. After the first complaint, police said three others came forward and reported abuse by Alfaro Lopez at the same church.

Alfaro Lopez is charged with multiple offenses, including sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree sex offense and third-degree sex offense. He’s being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Police said anyone who was abused by Alfaro Lopez should call the Special Victims Investigations Division office at 240-773-5400.

