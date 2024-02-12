Takoma Park Police search for reckless drivers after ‘donuts’ and ‘burnouts’ on DC-area streets

Police in Takoma Park, Maryland, released a community advisory on Sunday after a large crowd gathered and formed a circle around an intersection, driving recklessly and performing what the department called "dangerous maneuvers."

Takoma Park Police said the incident began when a crowd blocked off the intersection at New Hampshire Ave and Ethan Allen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Several videos posted on X show cars speeding in circles, creating clouds of smoke while people watched.

Police Public Information Manager Catherine Plevy said when officers first arrived at the scene, they were met with backlash.

“There were just so many people, almost creating a circle around the intersection, so that the people driving the vehicles could do their doughnuts or burnouts,” said Plevy. “[The people in the crowd] were hitting the cruisers and kind of intimidating the officers.”

Plevy also said that one person lifted their shirt to show they were carrying a handgun.

Takoma Park police requested assistance from Montgomery County Police and Prince George’s County Police before drivers eventually left the scene. Officials believe some of the drivers made their way toward D.C.

Police are actively investigating the incident — dubbed a “reckless driving meet-up” — following complaints from community members in the neighborhood.

“Residents were beside themselves with the noise from the mufflers of the vehicles, and it was just very loud,” Plevy said.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100 or text “TPPDTIP” followed by the message to 847-411.

