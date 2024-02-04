Live Radio
4 injured during 3-vehicle crash, Montgomery Co. officials say

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 25, 2024, 8:31 AM

Four people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to fire and rescue officials.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The crash involved three vehicles with people trapped in two of the vehicles, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Two people were transported to area hospitals with traumatic injuries and two were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

New Hampshire Avenue at Lockwood Drive was closed Sunday morning for the crash but reopened before 8 a.m.

See a map of the area of the crash below.

Listen to WTOP Traffic for the latest conditions.

