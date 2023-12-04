Man receives maximum sentence for random stabbing attacks in Montgomery Co.

Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 33, was sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and wounding another in Montgomery County, Maryland, last year.

A man who fatally stabbed a man and wounded another last year in Montgomery County, Maryland, was sentenced to 65 years in prison Friday.

Two separate juries convicted 33-year-old Scorpio Alexander Stanfield in May on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault connected to the stabbing attacks, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“This defendant is responsible for terrifying attacks, stabbing people at random on a Rockville street,” said Lauren DeMarco, spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office, in a news release. “The judge has imposed the maximum sentence in this matter, which will ensure the defendant is not able to harm anyone else.”

Both attacks happened Sept. 3, 2022, on Hungerford Drive in Rockville.

A man who had been stabbed in the chest was found just before 10 a.m. He gave a description of Stanfield — police found and arrested him about two blocks away.

That man was taken to the hospital and survived.

After the arrest, police found another victim in his vehicle nearby the initial crime scene who had been stabbed in the chest. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring, died at the scene.

Stanfield told police he stabbed both victims with a kitchen-style knife he’d stolen from a store and discarded after the stabbings, according to charging documents.