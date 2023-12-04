Takoma Park man arrested weeks after shooting death at a Montgomery Co. restaurant

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Maryland man at a restaurant last month.

U.S. Marshals arrested 33-year-old Markus Tyrell Dowdy in Takoma Park on Saturday. He is accused of shooting and killing Marvin Jefferson, 34, of Silver Spring, at the America’s Best Wings restaurant on New Hampshire Avenue in the White Oak area on Nov. 4. Montgomery County police said it happened after an altercation.

Another man was also shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man has been released, police said in a news release.

Dowdy is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and other related charges.