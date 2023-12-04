Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Takoma Park man arrested…

Takoma Park man arrested weeks after shooting death at a Montgomery Co. restaurant

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 4, 2023, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Maryland man at a restaurant last month.

U.S. Marshals arrested 33-year-old Markus Tyrell Dowdy in Takoma Park on Saturday. He is accused of shooting and killing Marvin Jefferson, 34, of Silver Spring, at the America’s Best Wings restaurant on New Hampshire Avenue in the White Oak area on Nov. 4. Montgomery County police said it happened after an altercation.

Another man was also shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man has been released, police said in a news release.

Dowdy is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and other related charges.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up