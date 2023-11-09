Live Radio
WATCH: Police release video of Silver Spring shootout as they continue search for 7 suspects

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 9, 2023, 2:22 PM

Police are investigating a shooting that took place late last month in Silver Spring, Maryland, and they have now released surveillance video of two groups connected to the shooting.

Police said it happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, in the 1000 block of Ruatan Street.

According to an investigation, two groups of men exchanged gunfire on the side and the front areas of an apartment building on Ruatan Street. Police said the first group left the scene heading toward Quebec Terrace and the second group left from the rear of the building and drove off in a white Honda Civic, which had tinted windows, a white rear spoiler and black rims.

No property damage or injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police said they recovered a large number of shell casings from the scene. They ask anyone with information about the suspects to call them at 1-866-411-8477. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.

Police released a description of the suspects in a news release.

Below is a map of where the shootout happened:

