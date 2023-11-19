Montgomery Co. offers free hearing devices for elderly, low income residents

Lower income residents over the age of 60 in Montgomery County, Maryland, are now eligible to receive free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers.

Lower income residents over the age of 60 in Montgomery County, Maryland, are now eligible to receive free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers.

To be eligible you have to be 60 years or older, have mild to moderate hearing loss and have annual income below 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($36,450 for a single individual), according to a news release from the county.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Aging and Disability Services Division is partnering with Access HEARS, Inc., a nonprofit organization for the program. Funds for the program come from the American Rescue Act.

Participants must provide proof of age, residence and income to be considered. The hearing aids and person sound amplifiers will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information visit AccessHEARS.com