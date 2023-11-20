Montgomery Co. police release sketch of suspect in Trolley Trail assaults

Montgomery County police released a sketch Monday night of a suspect they say sexually assaulted one woman and assaulted and attempted to rob a second woman on Maryland's Trolley Trail in September.

Montgomery County police released a sketch Monday night of a suspect they say sexually assaulted one woman and assaulted and attempted to rob a second woman on Maryland’s Trolley Trail in September.

Both incidents reportedly happened on Sept. 14.

Montgomery County detectives released the sketch in the hopes of getting the public’s aid in identifying him.

According to police, the first assault happened around 9:45 p.m. when a woman was walking her dog at the intersection of Woodglen Drive and Executive Boulevard. She saw the suspect walk toward her.

She stopped to let her dog play in the grass, then the suspect sexually assaulted her and rode off on an electric scooter, westbound, on Executive Boulevard.

The second incident happened around 10:15 p.m.

The victim said she was walking along the trail when she saw the suspect sitting on the bench. He reportedly began talking to her and tried to grab her purse, then assaulted her.

The suspect then fled again — empty-handed — on an electric scooter toward Tuckerman Lane.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect is a white or mixed-race male, approximately 6-feet tall, 190 pounds, with dark hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.