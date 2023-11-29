Police ID man whose body was pulled from Montgomery Co. car crash with apparent gunshot wounds

A man has died after crashing into a parked car while suffering from gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Kensington, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

A man who was pulled from his car after a crash Tuesday night and was suffering apparent gunshot wounds has been identified by Montgomery County police.

In an update Wednesday evening, police said they are now investigating the death of 20-year-old Orlando Alexander Satz Jr. as a homicide.

Satz, of Capital Heights, Maryland, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla when it crashed into a parked car in the 3600 of Spruell Drive on Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

Neighbors who heard the crash removed Satz from the car and were attempting to provide CPR when Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and observed what police are calling “apparent gunshot wounds.”

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous.