Chevy Chase business focuses on outfits and gear for horseback riding

This Chevy Chase, Maryland, business has just what stylish horseback riders need.

"There are more people in this area that have some sort of connection to horses, you'd be surprised," said Julia Creighton, owner of j.b.creighton in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

It combines the passion for equestrian activities with the charm of a small business, creating an entertaining experience for both riders and enthusiasts alike.

“There are more people in this area that have some sort of connection to horses, you’d be surprised,” said Julia Creighton, owner of j.b.creighton in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

There are two locations for j.b.creighton, including one at Meadowbrook Stables and another along Wisconsin Avenue near the Friendship Heights Metro Station.

“I am the preferred provider for several camps that feature horseback riding,” Creighton explained. “I do a lot of business with kids and getting them perfectly outfitted for their first ride.”

Horseback riding attire is not just about having something to wear, as it’s actually a reflection of a rider’s specific personality and style.

Creighton’s business offers couture horseback riding, golf and tennis wear as well as classic ladies’ and girls’ clothing and accessories. ​

According to Creighton, the most important item for riders is a well-fitting helmet.

“Second on the list would be a good pair of boots,” Creighton said. “That’s also a safety requirement to have some reinforcement on the toe in case the horse steps on you, which happens.”

The items sold at Creighton’s business are not limited to what someone wears while on a horse.

There are other pieces that follow the overall theme.

“Equestrian style is basically classically tailored, very unique items,” Creighton said. “I might have a handbag that has a horse on it, so it’s just classic but with a little bit of a twist that makes it unique.”

Creighton first started her business in 2019 with her one location over Meadowbrook Stables.

She then branched out to her other location along Wisconsin Avenue.

“I’m actually the only equestrian boutique and [horse] tack shop located inside the Beltway,” Creighton said.