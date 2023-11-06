6-year-old boy struck by FedEx driver in Montgomery Co.

A child was injured when a FedEx truck struck him Wednesday afternoon in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

A child was injured when a FedEx truck struck him Wednesday afternoon in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

Officials told WTOP it happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Manchester Road and Schuyler Road. Police responded to the report of a struck pedestrian and found the 6-year-old suffering from minor injuries.

Police said the truck driver stopped to ask the child if he was OK, before leaving the scene. Shortly after leaving, the driver returned.

The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries which police described as “minor.”

Police said it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether or not the driver will face charges. WTOP has reached out to FedEx for comment on the status of the driver’s employment with the company.

The approximate location of the incident is on the map below.