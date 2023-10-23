Sorry, Barbie — you’re not making the cut at this DC-area costume shop

"They want to be dressed like Queen Charlotte." Gene's Costumes in Kensington has been around for about 50 years and has seen all the Halloween trends.

"We thought Barbie would be really popular this year, but quite honestly, it's not," Gene's Costumes owner Ginger Ager said of this year's Halloween trends. The Kensington store has been around for about 50 years and has seen all the Halloween trends. Ager said looks inspired by Bridgerton, the Netflix TV series, are what's popular this year. Gene's Costumes also gets a lot of requests for pirates and other traditional costumes, according to Ager.

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, is D.C. more of a Barbie or Bridgerton kind of town? WTOP got the answer at Gene’s Costumes in Kensington, Maryland.

“We thought Barbie would be really popular this year, but quite honestly, it’s not,” owner Ginger Ager said, referring to this summer’s smash-hit movie, directed by Greta Gerwig. “I would say vampires and Elvis are always big for us, and superheroes.”

The store has been around for about 50 years and has seen all the Halloween trends. So what’s hot this year?

Ager said it’s the look from Bridgerton, the Netflix TV series about London’s high society during the 19th century: “Regency period dresses for the younger women, the empire waist dresses, and then others come in — they want to be dressed like Queen Charlotte.”

Gene’s Costumes also gets a lot of requests for pirates and other traditional costumes, according to Ager.

She said her store does get busier around Halloween, but they also provide costumes for a lot of local high school and other theater productions.

Gene’s, which is located at 10636 Connecticut Avenue, offers costumes both for purchase and to rent, with rates starting at $35 a day.