VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Sorry, Barbie — you're…

Sorry, Barbie — you’re not making the cut at this DC-area costume shop

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 23, 2023, 6:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
“We thought Barbie would be really popular this year, but quite honestly, it’s not,” Gene’s Costumes owner Ginger Ager said of this year’s Halloween trends. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The Kensington store has been around for about 50 years and has seen all the Halloween trends. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Ager said looks inspired by Bridgerton, the Netflix TV series, are what’s popular this year. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Gene’s Costumes also gets a lot of requests for pirates and other traditional costumes, according to Ager. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/4)

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, is D.C. more of a Barbie or Bridgerton kind of town? WTOP got the answer at Gene’s Costumes in Kensington, Maryland.

“We thought Barbie would be really popular this year, but quite honestly, it’s not,” owner Ginger Ager said, referring to this summer’s smash-hit movie, directed by Greta Gerwig. “I would say vampires and Elvis are always big for us, and superheroes.”

The store has been around for about 50 years and has seen all the Halloween trends. So what’s hot this year?

Ager said it’s the look from Bridgerton, the Netflix TV series about London’s high society during the 19th century: “Regency period dresses for the younger women, the empire waist dresses, and then others come in — they want to be dressed like Queen Charlotte.”

Gene’s Costumes also gets a lot of requests for pirates and other traditional costumes, according to Ager.

She said her store does get busier around Halloween, but they also provide costumes for a lot of local high school and other theater productions.

Gene’s, which is located at 10636 Connecticut Avenue, offers costumes both for purchase and to rent, with rates starting at $35 a day.

Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up