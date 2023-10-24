Triple shooting in Montgomery Co. leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and another person is in police custody, following a triple shooting late Monday night near Fairland Elementary School.

Montgomery County police said officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel, responded just before 11 p.m. to the 14300 block of Fairdale Road near Fairland Elementary School to a report of a shooting.

A male victim, whose age is unknown, suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound,” was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A second male victim was transported to a hospital with “apparent gunshot wounds,” after being located outside. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

A third male victim, age unknown, was found a short time later with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital; the extent of his injuries are not known.

Police said one person is in custody. It is not clear if that person is one of the shooting victims.

