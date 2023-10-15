Car rolls off Maryland parking garage with 2 people inside

Two people were inside a car that rolled off a parking garage Saturday in Kensington.

Montgomery County police told WTOP that officers responded with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue to reports of a “traffic collision” around 3:11 p.m. in the 10600 block of Nash Place in Kensington.

Once officers arrived, police said that they found a car that had gone off the side of the parking garage.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer told WTOP that the two people were in the car when it “rolled” off the parking garage but that there were “no serious injuries, if any.”

He said that the people were able to “self-extricate” from the car but that they needed help getting out of the area where the car landed.

Piringer said that the car “rolled off the parking garage over a cement barrier and dropped about 10 feet.”

Police are investigating why the car went off the side of the garage.

