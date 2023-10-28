All the world’s a stage — especially this Takoma Park couple’s lawn for Halloween

A unique and popular local Halloween event takes place on the front lawn of a married couple's home in Takoma Park, Maryland — and this is its final year.

Crowds gather for Alice Weiss and Steven Badt’s annual Halloween play outside their house in Takoma Park. (Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan) Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan Crowds gather for Alice Weiss and Steven Badt’s annual Halloween play outside their house in Takoma Park. (Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan) Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan Crowds gather for Alice Weiss and Steven Badt’s annual Halloween play outside their house in Takoma Park. (Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan) Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan Crowds gather for Alice Weiss and Steven Badt’s annual Halloween play outside their house in Takoma Park. (Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan) Courtesy Dyani Hanrahan For seven years, Alice Weiss and Steven Badt have turned their front lawn into an elaborate stage where they put on an annual free Halloween play for the neighborhood, which hundreds attend. (WTOP/Frank Hanrahan) WTOP/Frank Hanrahan For seven years, Alice Weiss and Steven Badt have turned their front lawn into an elaborate stage where they put on an annual free Halloween play for the neighborhood, which hundreds attend. (WTOP/Frank Hanrahan) WTOP/Frank Hanrahan For seven years, Alice Weiss and Steven Badt have turned their front lawn into an elaborate stage where they put on an annual free Halloween play for the neighborhood, which hundreds attend. (WTOP/Frank Hanrahan) WTOP/Frank Hanrahan For seven years, Alice Weiss and Steven Badt have turned their front lawn into an elaborate stage where they put on an annual free Halloween play for the neighborhood, which hundreds attend. (WTOP/Frank Hanrahan) WTOP/Frank Hanrahan ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A unique and popular local Halloween event takes place on the front lawn of a married couple’s home in Takoma Park, Maryland — and this is its final year.

For seven years, Alice Weiss and Steven Badt have turned their front lawn into an elaborate stage where they put on an annual free Halloween play for the neighborhood, which hundreds attend.

So many people show up, in fact, the city has to close off the block for the performance.

“We live on this corner and it’s exposed and we wanted to do something more for Halloween,” Weiss said. “This year we have a cast of a dozen kids and parents, and we are putting on a full half-hour play.”

This year’s play is Scooby Doo, set to take place at the corner of Tulip and Cedar Avenue.

Badt, who does most of the set decoration, goes all out when it comes to stage props.

“I spent a year dumpster diving,” Badt said. “People throw out cool stuff, meaning someone throws out their old desk because the leg is broken. Well, it looks more haunted, so it’s perfect for us and it’s free.”

Even though it’s theatre on a front lawn, the actors use wireless mics because when they started out, many people couldn’t hear the dialogue.

“Audio was our biggest expense, but a lot of community people donated to help out,” Badt said.

Of all the aspects that go into making the performances happen, the dedication of neighborhood friends and family is something quite noteworthy to the couple.

Dahlia Badt, who plays Daphne in Scooby Doo, grew up performing in her parents’ play and recruited several friends to start acting with her.

“Every October was dedicated to painting the set, working on lines, designing costumes and I really think it has been a cool experience as a child growing up really getting to embrace my creativity,” Dahlia said.

The young performers along with Dahlia include friends and neighbors Evan and Lucas Rahaim, Sebastiano Brunino, Olivia Brunino, Margherita Brunino and Marilyn Ramsdell, who will play Velma in Scooby Doo.

“It’s a great feeling to see everybody come and see what you have put so much effort into,” Ramsdell said. “It really feels like everything has paid off.”

According to Steven Badt, this year’s performance will be the last.

“We didn’t want to be that sitcom that goes one season too long and everybody goes, ‘Oh, they should have stopped last year.’ We want to go out on a high note,” Badt said.