Montgomery Co. teachers union pushes for change in how misconduct allegations are handled

The Montgomery County, Maryland, school system announced Monday that it hired a law firm to investigate allegations of bullying and harassment by a former Farquhar Middle School principal.

The Washington Post first reported the accusations against Joel Beidleman, who is now on leave.

Emails obtained by WTOP on Tuesday showed that the school system had already begun to act, but that raised new concerns from educators.

Stephanie Williams, the general counsel for Montgomery County schools, sent an email to employees, saying that an external investigation had started into “matters involving Farquhar Middle School.” The email also said that someone from the Jackson Law Firm, which Montgomery County Public Schools hired, wanted to speak to them soon.

That prompted the Montgomery County Education Association, which represents 14,000 staff members including teachers, to send an email of its own to employees advising them that while they are required to cooperate with MCPS investigations while on duty, they “are not required to meet with an investigator during non-duty hours.”

The group’s email also advised those being interviewed as part of the external investigation to ask whether they could face any disciplinary action themselves.

“If this appears to be in any way disciplinary, they can demand that they have someone there from the union to be with them in that meeting,” said MCEA President Jennifer Martin.

Teachers return to school next week to prepare for the first day of classes on Aug. 28.

Martin said the first week back is usually filled with excitement over the new year ahead, but there are lingering concerns that when staff complain about school leadership, it goes unheard.

“This whole situation does take some of the joy out of the fresh start that we all anticipate when we go back to school,” Martin said.

Martin said that she is hopeful the review by the school system will lead to changes in how investigations into misconduct are carried out.

She also said the new school year is an opportunity for schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight, whose contract was approved last year, to work collaboratively with the unions “to develop better systems for investigation, for progressive discipline,” and to create schools “where everyone feels safe and supported.”

WTOP reached out to MCPS about the new investigation.

Attempts to contact Beidleman were unsuccessful.

