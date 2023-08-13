DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring shooting

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a man in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police.

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a man in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

The police said 37-year-old Anthony L. Green was arguing with an individual on July 15 in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue when the victim intervened. Green reportedly shot the victim twice in the torso.

The adult male victim walked into a fire station at around 1:54 p.m. on the same block where the shooting took place, according to police, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Green was arrested in D.C. on July 31 for unrelated charges and is being held there.

