Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » DC man charged with…

DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring shooting

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

August 13, 2023, 9:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a man in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

The police said 37-year-old Anthony L. Green was arguing with an individual on July 15 in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue when the victim intervened. Green reportedly shot the victim twice in the torso.

The adult male victim walked into a fire station at around 1:54 p.m. on the same block where the shooting took place, according to police, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Green was arrested in D.C. on July 31 for unrelated charges and is being held there.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up