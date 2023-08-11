Attempted bus-jacking: 2 men try to steal bus in Montgomery Co., police say

Montgomery County police have arrested two men who they say attempted to steal a RideOn bus in Wheaton early Friday morning.

Police say two men attempted to steal a Ride On bus in Wheaton, Maryland, early Friday morning, after boarding the bus and telling the bus driver to go in a different direction.

Ricko Ford, 29, of Capitol Heights and Wayne Pitt, 30, of Gaithersburg have both been charged by Montgomery County Police with attempted carjacking, theft, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance related charges.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of Connecticut and Georgia avenues shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The Ride On bus picked up Ford and Pitt at the Glenmont Metro Station, where they told the bus driver that they wanted to go to Greenbelt, police said. The bus driver told them that the bus was going to the Montgomery Mall.

That’s when, according to the news release, Ford and Pitt approached the driver and told him that they wanted the bus. The driver got off the bus and walked away.

Ford and Pitt were then seen trying to drive the bus away, but before they could get going, officers arrived at the scene and found the two men holding bottles of alcohol in the front vestibule area of the bus.

Police told Ford and Pitt to leave the bus several times. Eventually, the two men walked off the vehicle and were taken into custody.

