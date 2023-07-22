Live Radio
Woman dies after striking tree with car in Montgomery Co.

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

July 22, 2023, 6:31 AM

A woman died after hitting a tree with her car near Poolesville, Maryland, on Thursday, according to Montgomery County police.

At about 9:31 p.m., police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene of a collision in the 18900 block of Beallsville Road.

The driver was alone in her car, headed southbound on Beallsville Road when she suddenly drove off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital, police said, where she was pronounced dead.

She hasn’t been publicly identified.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

Here’s a map of where the crash happened.

