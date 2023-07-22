Woman dies after striking tree with car in Montgomery Co.

At about 9:31 p.m., police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene of a collision in the 18900 block of Beallsville Road.

A woman died after hitting a tree with her car near Poolesville, Maryland, on Thursday, according to Montgomery County police.

The driver was alone in her car, headed southbound on Beallsville Road when she suddenly drove off the road and hit a tree, police said.

The woman was transported to a hospital, police said, where she was pronounced dead.

She hasn’t been publicly identified.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

