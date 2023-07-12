Montgomery Co. provides free hearing aids to low-income residents 60 and over

If you're a low income senior in Montgomery County, Maryland, who has trouble hearing, there's good news.

Free hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers are now available for low-income residents, ages 60 and over, through the Aging and Disability Services Division of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, according to a news release.

The distribution of the hearing aids is by Access HEARS, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by physicians and leading hearing experts and entrepreneurs at the Johns Hopkins University to help those with hearing loss.

“Our partnership with Access HEARS reflects our commitment to ensuring the well-being and inclusivity of our residents who are 60-and-over,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Hearing loss has a significant impact on individuals’ quality of life. This program will help bridge the gap and make hearing aids and personal sound amplifiers more accessible to those who may face financial barriers.”

The program is making 400 over-the-counter hearing aids and personal sound amplification products available to those earning less than $36,450 and couples earning less than $49,300.

The nonprofit also teaches those receiving the hearing aids how to use them. Recipients will get ongoing support throughout the first year that they have the hearing aids.

Montgomery County residents who are over 60 and having trouble hearing can apply online via the Access HEARS website or by calling 410-929-0394.

The hearing devices are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We appreciate and are grateful to the County’s Congressional delegation for funding this program,” Elrich said. “If you, or someone you know, is in need of one these devices, please consider utilizing this program while supplies last.”

