Florida woman dies after hitting deer while on a motorcycle in Montgomery Co.

A 53-year-old woman died after her motorcycle collided with a deer in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police say.

Michelle Lee Beach, of Dunedin, Florida, was driving along the 21400 block of Beallsville Road near Sellman Rad at around 8:45 p.m. when the incident took place, Montgomery County police said in a news release Tuesday.

When first responders with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and police responded to the scene, Beach was found ejected from her vehicle. Officials said she died after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A crash investigation revealed that the 53-year-old was following another motorcyclist southbound along Beallsville Road when she hit the deer. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

An approximate location for the crash is included below.

