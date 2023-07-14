Live Radio
Driver found shot, killed after hitting several parked cars in Montgomery Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 14, 2023, 9:12 PM

Police are investigating an incident where a man who was found shot struck several cars in Montgomery County. (Courtesy 7News)
A car struck during an incident in Montgomery County on Thursday. (Courtesy 7News)
A car struck during an incident in Montgomery County on Thursday. (Courtesy 7News)
Police are investigating an incident where a man who was found shot struck several cars in Montgomery County. (Courtesy 7News)
Cars struck during an incident in Montgomery County on Thursday. (Courtesy 7News)
A teenage driver who was found shot and killed struck several vehicles in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

Montgomery County police said at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, they were called to the Birches Apartments on Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak for the report of a crash.

Once they arrived on the scene, police found 17-year-old Tyrone Brown inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound and multiple vehicles that had been hit in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Police said Brown crashed his car into several parked vehicles in the parking lot before coming to a stop. It’s not clear at what point Brown was shot.

WTOP’s news partners at 7News report at least 14 vehicles appeared to be damaged.

Brown was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-8477. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

