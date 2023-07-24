Live Radio
Man riding motorcycle killed in Germantown crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 10, 2023, 10:15 AM

A 24-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a vehicle in Germantown, Maryland, on Sunday, according to Montgomery County police.

It happened near the intersection of Milestone Manor Lane and Frederick Road on the outskirts of Ridge Road Recreational Park just after 6 p.m., police said.

Crash investigators believe a black motorcycle and a white Toyota Prius crashed in the intersection, seriously injuring Elijah Isaiah Shand Thweatt, 24, of Clarksburg. First responders took him to an area hospital, where police said he died.

Police are still investigating what caused the vehicles to crash.

Below is a map where the collision took place:

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

