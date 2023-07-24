Man riding motorcycle killed in Germantown crash

A 24-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a vehicle in Germantown, Maryland, on Sunday according to Montgomery County police.

It happened near the intersection of Milestone Manor Lane and Frederick Road on the outskirts of Ridge Road Recreational Park just after 6 p.m., police said.

Crash investigators believe a black motorcycle and a white Toyota Prius crashed in the intersection, seriously injuring Elijah Isaiah Shand Thweatt, 24, of Clarksburg. First responders took him to an area hospital, where police said he died.

Police are still investigating what caused the vehicles to crash.

Below is a map where the collision took place:

