Modified firework malfunction at Montgomery Co. home injures 2

A model rocket that malfunctioned led to an explosion at a Montgomery County, Maryland, home, sending two people to the hospital, fire officials said.

A modified firework that malfunctioned led to an explosion at a Montgomery County, Maryland, home, sending two people to the hospital, fire officials said.

It happened on the 14200 block of Cervantes Avenue near Seneca Road around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people, a man and a woman, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

According to a relative, the woman has serious injuries and a ruptured eardrum, and the man has severe burns, possibly life-threatening, WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported from the scene.

At a press briefing later that night, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein confirmed that the explosion was caused by the two people “working or preparing on July Fourth activities.”

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the firework malfunctioned, leading to blast damage and smoke in the garage of the single-family house. However, it has not yet been confirmed what type it was.

Neighbors described hearing a “percussive sound” and seeing smoke coming out of the house, which Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said has substantive damage. Goldstein later said the home is “uninhabitable.”

“We are one week away from July Fourth, and in Montgomery County … all fireworks are illegal,” Goldstein added.

Crews arrived at the home, including a bomb squad, and went through the scene to determine what other items might be in the garage. The exact circumstances are still under investigation.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report from Montgomery County, Maryland.

