WATCH: Sweets lure Rockville neighborhood’s black bear into trap

A black bear seen repeatedly hanging out in Rockville, Maryland, neighborhoods (at times destroying beehives) was lured into a trap with sweets and relocated on Monday morning.

Not honey, but instead doughnuts, molasses and vanilla were used to entice the animal into a bear trap, according to the Rockville City Police Department.

“We wish him all the best in his new journey,” police said after the animal was moved out of the city and Montgomery County.

The trapped animal is believed to be the same “large black bear” spotted repeatedly over the past week in the areas of Woodley Gardens and Great Falls Road. Since the furry visitor stuck around for a few days and didn’t show signs of moving on, the police department enlisted the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for help.

Bear in mind, police said, the decision to trap the animal was for both the community and the animal’s safety.

Police were able to track down the animal after it reportedly destroyed three beehives at a home in the 1700 block of Pitt Place.

Natural resource officials placed a trap stocked with treats in the homeowner’s backyard on Sunday afternoon.

Overnight, the homeowner told police the bear was trapped. Police confirmed the successful capture and said the bear was “in good condition” and “eating the food.”

Officers camped out with the bear overnight.

As seen in a Facebook video from the police department, officers and DNR staff members loaded the bear trap into the back of a pickup truck Monday morning.

The animal was moved to what police called “an undisclosed location more fitting for his needs.”