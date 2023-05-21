Montgomery Co. police chief discusses new late night safety plan to combat crime

On Tuesday, the council in Montgomery County, Maryland, voted 9-2 to pass legislation requiring safety plans from businesses that stay open late.

The bill applies to businesses open between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. that allow, or provide “on-site consumption of tobacco, alcohol, food or cannabis.” The new rules also apply to businesses open between midnight and 2 a.m. that have had two or more police service calls in response to serious incidents.

Businesses included under the bill will have to develop a safety plan and have it approved by the county.

Though some have objected to the bill, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones told WTOP it benefits everyone.

“This is not just about the businesses,” Jones said. “This is [for] the overall Silver Spring community, to keep it safe.”

Jones said some of the additional measures required in a businesses in the bill include exterior lighting, increased security personnel and safety training, as well as installing more security cameras on their property.

County Executive Marc Elrich introduced the legislation in response to a rash of recent crimes in downtown Silver Spring, including car jackings and the shooting death of a man in a parking garage just days before Christmas.

Following the bill’s introduction, some business owners objected, saying the burden of public safety was being shifted to them, rather than the police. Jones said he understands that concern, but stated those who have already implemented a safety plan have seen results.

“These are businesses that have had problems before, but they worked with us, and listened,” he said. “And those businesses have little to no problems.”

According to the bill, businesses that do not submit or comply with a safety plan could face daily fines, or even be shut down by the county.

