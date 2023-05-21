Montgomery Co. man dead in pedestrian crash along I-270

A man is dead after getting struck by cars after running onto Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to southbound I-270 north of Montrose Road, where the incident happened.

In their initial investigation, police discovered Adan Morales Garcia, 40, of Germantown, ran onto the road and was hit by two cars, a Lincoln and a Volkswagen sedan. The reason Morales Garcia left the road is not yet known.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Montgomery County officers said the main lanes of southbound I-270 between Route 28 and Montrose Road were closed off due to the crash. The WTOP Traffic Center reports all affected lanes had reopened by 1 p.m. Sunday.

