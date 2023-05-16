Live Radio
Man arrested for armed sexual assault, robbery on Md. hiking trail

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com
Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 16, 2023, 6:40 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, police arrested a man who is accused of armed sexual assault and robbery Tuesday in Silver Spring.

It was shortly before 3 p.m. near Burnt Mills East Park off Columbia Pike, when a man with a knife came up to two women eating lunch along the Northwest Branch Trail, police said.

Lt. Charles Smith with Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the man told the two women he intended to rob them.

“They were cooperative but he took one of the ladies and assaulted her,” Smith said.

Both women had items taken from them.

Following the attack, the women were able to call for help after the man ran off.

Smith said when police officers arrived, they began searching by ground and air for the man. Finally, over an hour after the attack and robbery, a woman in a nearby neighborhood called police to report a suspicious person. Police said they established a perimeter in the area and eventually caught the suspect on Devere Drive.

“He was able to make it some distance but we were successful in the end,” Smith said.

Smith said the woman who was assaulted was taken to an area hospital, but her condition is not known.

Smith said the response was a joint effort between his department, Montgomery County Police and Maryland State Police. He also said, the county’s police department will take the lead on the investigation into what he is calling an isolated incident.

“This is not something that occurs. Not on a regular basis, not on a monthly basis not even on a yearly basis. It’s very rare,” he said.

Montgomery County Police said they intend to reveal more details about the case and the man who was arrested, on Wednesday.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

