Iconic equipment and decor from Tastee Diner are being auctioned off

Want a memento from an iconic local diner? You’ll have your chance to get equipment and decorations from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring during an online auction this month.

051023_diner_1 If you’re in the market for a retro vinyl-topped kitchen table, dozens are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_2 If you’re in the market for a retro vinyl-topped kitchen table, dozens are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_3 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_4 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_5 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_6 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_7 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_8 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions 051023_diner_9 Equipment and decor from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, are up for bid. (Courtesy Rasmus Auctions) Courtesy Rasmus Auctions ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Want a memento from an iconic local diner? You’ll have your chance to get equipment and decorations from the historic Tastee Diner in Silver Spring, Maryland, during an online auction this month.

The diner closed in March after operating for 88 years.

If you’re in the market for a retro vinyl-topped kitchen table, dozens are up for bid on Rasmus Auctions.

Maybe you had a first date under one of their decorations or artwork, such as the “Free Beer Here (Tomorrow Only)” or Marilyn Monroe picture. Now it can hang in your living room or game day room (They are also selling their Super Bowl XXII poster, where Washington beat up Denver).

You can also purchase the neon “Open 24 Hours” sign that hung at the entrance — nice for your kitchen when you go get a midnight snack.

Or if you are looking to be a little more utilitarian there are dozens of shelving units, pots, pans, knives and industrial kitchen appliances.

Tastee Diner opened in Silver Spring in 1935. The Montgomery County Council declared it a historic landmark in 1994.

The auction ends May 17.