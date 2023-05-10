$10K reward for info leading to arrest in Wheaton Metro platform shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at the Wheaton Metro station on Thursday night, Montgomery County police said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at the Wheaton Metro station on Thursday night, Montgomery County police said.

Police have identified the victim as Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr., 18, of Greenbelt.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m.

Leslie Jr. was part of a group that got into an altercation with another group of males on the station’s escalator, police said. The dispute between the two groups heightened before Leslie Jr. was shot on the platform.

The two groups knew each other, sources told WTOP.

The suspects fled from the scene, police said. Montgomery County and Metro Transit Police searched surrounding areas for the suspects, but nobody is currently in custody.

Leslie Jr. was transported a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said Thursday that it’s unclear whether there was a train on the platform at the time of the shooting.

“We are grateful that no one else was shot or killed during this incident,” Goff said Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.