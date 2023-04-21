Live Radio
‘Troubling:’ Montgomery Co. school security officer faces sex abuse charges

April 21, 2023, 11:48 AM

The principal of a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school said that the allegations that a school security officer showed a student pornography inside the school are “troubling.”

In a letter to parents, Earle B. Wood Middle School Principal Heidi Slatcoff  added that the alleged actions of Varvie Daughtry, 36, are “contrary to the principles and values of MCPS and our community.”

Daughtry was arrested and charged this week. He faces one count of sex abuse and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor.

MOCO 360 reported that Daughtry was supervising a 13-year-old student last November, who had gotten in trouble at school, when he showed the boy pictures from his phone of nude women and people having sex.

The letter also said that Daughtry has been on administrative leave since Dec. 12 of last year; it is unclear whether parents were notified of the allegations before now.

Daughtry served nine months in jail nearly 20 years ago for armed robbery in Maryland; and in 2019, he pleaded guilty to sexual solicitation in D.C.

