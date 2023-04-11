Teen hospitalized, 2 dogs killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rockville

A teen girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two dogs are dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Rockville, Maryland.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Muncaster Mill Road, Montgomery County police said.

According to the initial investigation, the 17-year-old girl was walking two dogs in the area of the Upper Rock Creek Trail when they were struck by the vehicle.

Police said the dogs died at the scene while the teenager was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

As a result of the collision, Muncaster Mill Road was closed for over four hours before reopening at 9 p.m.

Police said that it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

Below is a map where the collision took place: