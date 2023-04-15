COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Potomac library re-opens after…

Potomac library re-opens after $3.5 million renovation

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 15, 2023, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County Public Libraries celebrated the re-opening of the Potomac Library on Saturday after almost a year of the library being closed for significant renovations.

The renovation stayed within the $3.5 million budget for updating the 16,000 square foot library at 10101 Glenolden Dr. in Potomac.

The Potomac Library reopened Saturday after almost a year of being closed for significant renovations. (Courtesy Montgomery County Public Libraries)

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Evan Glass, and other officials and community members attended the ceremonies to open the refurbished branch on Saturday. The reopening event included a performance by the Winston Churchill Jazz Ensemble.

Elrich expressed his excitement for the re-opening and how important libraries are to communities.

“I know some people think that because of technology that libraries would go away. That is hardly the case,” Elrich said. “We look at every library and see opportunities to enhance the lives of community members of all ages and interests.”

The renovation work included the replacement of all flooring, reconfiguration and updating of shelving, a new service desk, installation of security equipment and many other improvements throughout the library. The work also makes the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Elrich also expressed the wonder that he felt within the large, refurbished library that contains over 60,000 books.

“I looked around, and as a former elementary school teacher, I thought: ‘What a great place this is to learn. To read. And to explore worlds that are beyond an individual’s imagination.'”

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up