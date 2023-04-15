Potomac library re-opens after $3.5 million renovation

"I know some people think that because of technology that libraries would go away. That is hardly the case," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said. "We look at every library and see opportunities to enhance the lives of community members of all ages and interests."

Montgomery County Public Libraries celebrated the re-opening of the Potomac Library on Saturday after almost a year of the library being closed for significant renovations.

The renovation stayed within the $3.5 million budget for updating the 16,000 square foot library at 10101 Glenolden Dr. in Potomac.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Evan Glass, and other officials and community members attended the ceremonies to open the refurbished branch on Saturday. The reopening event included a performance by the Winston Churchill Jazz Ensemble.

Elrich expressed his excitement for the re-opening and how important libraries are to communities.

“I know some people think that because of technology that libraries would go away. That is hardly the case,” Elrich said. “We look at every library and see opportunities to enhance the lives of community members of all ages and interests.”

The renovation work included the replacement of all flooring, reconfiguration and updating of shelving, a new service desk, installation of security equipment and many other improvements throughout the library. The work also makes the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Elrich also expressed the wonder that he felt within the large, refurbished library that contains over 60,000 books.

“I looked around, and as a former elementary school teacher, I thought: ‘What a great place this is to learn. To read. And to explore worlds that are beyond an individual’s imagination.'”