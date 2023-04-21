Police: Auto theft suspect ditches car for Metrobus during police chase in Montgomery Co.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a man in a stolen car led police on a chase early Friday morning — and then ditched his ride and hopped on a Metrobus.

The chase was captured by multiple news helicopters, including 7News’ SkyTrak7.

Police said the incident began unfolding shortly before 6 a.m. Friday when police were called to Rolling Road in Chevy Chase where neighbors had reported seeing people pulling on the door handles of cars.

An officer saw three “suspicious vehicles” on Leland and Woodbine Streets and when he began following them, all three took off, according to police. The vehicles were a black Kia, a Toyota Highlander and a silver Range or Land Rover.

During the brief pursuit, the black Kia drove over a median, blowing out its tires before continuing onto to the Capital Beltway. Police said they called off the pursuit near Georgia Avenue.

The driver of the disabled Kia got out of the vehicle and walked to a bus stop at University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue, where he boarded a Metrobus, according to police who cited footage from the Fox 5 news helicopter.

Police said the Fox 5 helicopter followed the bus and alerted Montgomery County authorities about the location of the suspect.

Police caught up with the bus at the Wheaton Metro station and took a man into custody. Officials have not provided information about his identity yet.

None of the others drivers were apprehended.

Police said the Kia and the Toyota Highlander were reported stolen out of Chevy Chase.