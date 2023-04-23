An EV future on full display at Montgomery Co.’s GreenFest in the City

"We're going electric, and we want you to come along with us," Montgomery County's GreenFest in the City featured a vision for an all-electric future and demonstrations on how to "green up" your life.

Wheaton Sustainable innovation zone table at Sunday’s GreenFest in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection’s table and stand, teaching residents about electric vehicles and other green initiatives, at Sunday’s GreenFest. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax A fleet of Teslas and other electric vehicles at Sunday’s GreenFest in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax A Montgomery County branded electric vehicle. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax A fleet of Teslas and other electric vehicles at Sunday’s GreenFest in Montgomery County, Maryland. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Montgomery County, Maryland, capped off Earth Week 2023 with the annual GreenFest in the City event in downtown Wheaton. Featured this year was a vision for the county’s all electric future, and demonstrations on how to “green up” your life.

“The county is converting. We’re going electric, and we want you to come along with us,” said Cindy Peña with the county’s Department of Environmental Protection.

“It really is about ‘greening’ your home and your commute,” she said.

Peña said one of the main ways they’re promoting sustainability is through education and introducing them to green practices, as well as making the most of solar and electric energy sources.

In addition to kids activities, music, food, and showcasing green organizations, a full slate of electric vehicles (EVs) were on display. Peña said the county is increasing its support for new EV drivers.

“There’s going to be information here about EV charging at home, and also about EV charging in the community,” she said.

Peña says it’s all part of a countywide commitment to make electric vehicles more accessible for everyone.

JD Taylor, president of the Maryland Tesla Owners Association, said the reason “everyone should be thinking about going electric is for the pollution factor.”

Taylor, who says he’s had EV’s since 2017, told WTOP GreenFest is the perfect opportunity for residents to learn more about electric vehicles.

“They can learn from the owners rather than from dealerships and such,” he said. “They can actually hear from owners about what the pros and cons are.”

Taylor says he’s optimistic events like this will help steer people toward a sustainable future, adding there’s still work needed to make electric vehicles more accessible.

“Hopefully in the next two years, it’ll be really good. It’s just not there yet. We need a lot more charging stations, and a lot faster charging stations,” he said.